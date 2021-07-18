Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins looking to sue IG model for $20,000 after wife punched him out

Former Washington first-round draft pick quarterback Dwayne Haskins is reportedly in hot water after he requested money back from an IG model becuase now he’s married.

Reports say that the quarterback is asking for $20,000 for ‘back pay’ because now he is married and his wife His knocked his teeth out for going to a club.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The IG model in question is Vanessa Chantal, who boasts over 60,000 IG followers.

The wife of Haskins, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, is facing a felony charge of battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm stemming from the alleged altercation back on July 3rd at The Cosmopolitan.

STEELERS’ DWAYNE HASKINS SUSTAINED ‘SUBSTANIAL INJURIES’ IN INCIDENT WITH WIFE, POLICE SAY

A police report obtained by ESPN states that Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of punching Haskins in the mouth,

The former Washington quarterback got some damage done to his face, as he has a split upper lip and a missing tooth and suffered other injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He now will have to get his teeth fixed before he starts the quest to make the Steelers roster as either a second or third-string backup to starter Ben Roethlisberger.