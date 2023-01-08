Steelers player celebrates sack with CPR simulation days after Damar Hamlin incident

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns, 28-14, on Sunday to finish the 2022 regular season with a winning record but will miss the playoffs after a run in the latter half of the year.

A particular play during the Steelers’ win over the Browns drew the ire of fans. With about 39 seconds remaining in the game, Pittsburgh linebacker Alex Highsmith sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. As Highsmith was on his back, another Steelers player came over and appeared to deliver CPR as part of his celebration with the defensive player.

The celebration didn’t sit well with a bunch of NFL fans who spent a week hoping for positive updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals as he made a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin was sedated, but positive news about his condition began to trickle out.

Over the course of the week, the news on Hamlin’s condition got better. On Saturday, doctors tending to Hamlin described his neurological function as “excellent.” The Bills said Hamlin continues to breathe on his own but remained in critical condition. He was taken off a ventilator Friday and showed an ability to speak.

Hamlin also tweeted Saturday – the first time since the incident.

“Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!” he wrote.

Hamlin was also live-tweeting during the Bills game.