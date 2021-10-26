Steelers’ Mike Tomlin on rumors of leaving for USC job: ‘Not a booster with a big enough blank check’

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear — he isn’t interested in coaching at the collegiate level.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During a press conference on Tuesday, the Super Bowl champion coach said that it’s a “joke” that he was one of the names mentioned as a potential candidate for the USC job.

“I got one of the best jobs and in all the professional sports, why would I have any interest in coaching college football?” Tomlin said.

Former Heisman Trophy winner and USC quarterback Carson Palmer made an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” and said that Tomlin was a “wild card” for the head coaching gig at USC.

FORMER PATRIOTS STAR CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AND BATTERY

And ex-Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley, who also worked in the Steelers organization with Tomlin, said that Steelers fans should be worried about the letters “U-S-C” and “L-S-U” during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh last week.

Tomlin immediately shut down both rumors.

“Never say never, but never,” Tomlin said. “Anybody else got any questions about any college jobs? There is not a booster with a big enough blank check.”

In 15 seasons at the helm of the Steelers, Tomlin has a 148-81-1 record. He signed a three-year contract extension with the club back in April that will run through the 2024 football season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers (3-3) will square off against the Cleveland Browns (4-3) in an AFC North showdown on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.