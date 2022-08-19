Steelers’ Mike Tomlin invites local kids to team practice after breaking up street fight

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is lending a helping hand in the Pittsburgh community.

Tomlin invited a group of kids to a Steelers practice after seeing them fighting in the streets and putting a stop to the altercation after getting out of his car, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.

Tomlin reportedly hung out with the kids for a few hours before inviting them to the Steelers’ training camp.

Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris also got involved by demonstrating how to conduct a ladder drill.

Pittsburgh is entering its first season without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired last year after 18 seasons. Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett are vying for the starting job, though Trubisky is presumed to be under center come week one of the NFL season.

Trubisky will get the start in Pittsburgh’s second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, with Pickett backing him up.

“All three guys have played well,” Tomlin explained on Thursday, according to NFL Network. “I really think the main emphasis and mentality in regards to how we structured it this week is we just simply want to see Kenny in more varsity action.

“We know more about Mason [Rudolph]. Mitch has been around the professional game, obviously, so this is a big week for [Pickett] in terms of maybe getting in in the first half of this game and I would imagine getting an opportunity to see front-line defenders for Jacksonville.”

Tomlin is the second-longest tenured head coach in the NFL, having taken over the Steelers in 2007 and winning a Super Bowl in his second season. In his 15 seasons as head coach, Tomlin has never had a losing record and has 10 playoff appearances.