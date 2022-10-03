Steelers’ Kenny Pickett has history-making NFL debut

Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of their loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

The 2022 first-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh may not have sparked a victory for the Steelers, but his two rushing touchdowns put him in an exclusive club that only he occupies.

He became the first quarterback to record multiple rushing touchdowns in his first career game. The Jets were still able to escape with a 24-20 victory. Pickett came into the matchup at the start of the second half in place of Mitchell Trubisky. He threw an interception on his first throw.

“I’m just disappointed,” he said. “I wanted to come in and get the win. That’s really the emotions. Just disappointed we didn’t come out with the outcome we worked so hard for.”

When he entered the game at Acrisure Stadium, the fans quickly got behind him.

“I just play with an edge,” he said. “That’s something I want to bring to the table. I want that to rub off on everybody. I want us to have an attitude when we’re out there on the field.”

Pickett finished 10-for-13 with 120 passing yards and had 15 yards on the ground.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin would not make a decision as to who would start in Week 5. He said Pickett did “some good things” but lamented the team’s turnovers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.