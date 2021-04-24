Steelers' Justin Layne says he's 'going down' after police find loaded gun: reports

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne fretted over a loaded gun found inside his car after he was arrested by police outside Cleveland early Friday, newly released police footage shows, according to reports.

Layne, 23, was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. in Willoughby Hills, Ohio after police caught him driving nearly 30 mph over the speed limit.

During the traffic stop, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun inside the center console and observed “loose marijuana particles strewn throughout the vehicle,” according to a police press release.

He told officers that the gun was registered to him and that he “forgot it was in there,” according to a police report obtained by Cleveland.com.

Layne is not a licensed concealed carry permit holder in the state of Ohio, according to police.

Footage from inside the back of the police car appears to show Layne talking nervously about the weapon.

“I’m nervous as f—, bro,” Layne tells someone he called while in custody, according to TMZ Sports. “They about to get me.”

“They might get me for the pistol, bro,” he said, according to Cleveland.com, adding: “It’s over, I’m going down.”

But Layne insisted there were no illicit drugs in his car.

“They acting like I got some drugs — I got one blunt!” he said, according to TMZ Sports.

An officer inside the patrol car later advised Layne to explain to his attorney that he was unaware of the gun laws in Ohio, adding that the football player was “100% cooperative.”

Layne is facing one charge of felony transportation of a firearm inside of a vehicle and two misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and driving over the speed limit.

He was drafted in the third round by the Steelers in 2019 out of Michigan State and has 25 tackles in 26 NFL games.