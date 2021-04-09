Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster says Antonio Brown still has him blocked on social media

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster revealed he’s still blocked on all social media platforms by former teammate Antonio Brown since their feud back in 2017 but says there are no hard feelings — at least for him.

Smith-Schuster recently said on “The Michael Irvin Podcast” that if he could reach out to Brown, he would — but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has him blocked on everything as well as his number.

EX-GIANTS WIDE RECEIVER TRAVIS RUDOLPH REMAINS IN CUSTODY ON MURDER CHARGE AS NEW DETAILS EMERGE: REPORT

“Honestly bro, if I could reach out I would, but I can’t,” he said, via TMZ Sports. “He’s blocked me on all social media from Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter … my phone number. And we just live our lives.”

The feud seemingly began after Brown was traded to the Raiders. JuJu Smith-Schuster posted a picture on Twitter with the caption “I’m ready.” In the background, Brown looks on as he scores a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two went back-and-forth on social media but never seemed to truly settle things. Brown spoke out in February 2020 saying he felt the post was a “form of disrespect.”

But Smith-Schuster says there are no hard feelings.

“I wish nothing but the best for him, you know, for him to go out there and win a Super Bowl, like, congrats to him and, he keeps doing it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued: “I think he’s one of the best to ever do it, um and, if he didn’t have the falloff, I think our team would be, you know, ridiculous, amazing.”

Brown remains a free agent but reports indicate that both sides are looking for him to return.