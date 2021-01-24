Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster asks fans to stop coming to his house while on vacation

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a family homecoming after the team was eliminated by the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.

“Felt so good coming back home yesterday, first time seeing my brothers and sisters in 7 months! Thank you to my mom and family for putting the welcome home dinner together,” Smith-Schuster wrote on his Twitter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

REPORT: DESHAUN WATSON WANTS OUT NO MATTER WHO NEXT TEXANS COACH IS

With that said, his celebration didn’t last long because Smith-Schuster’s fans and social media followers crashed the party, which led to the former USC product sending a message on his Instagram story to address the situation.

“Yo, for those ppl who keep coming up to my house. I’m on vacation and enjoying my time off,” Smith-Schuster wrote. “Love y’all and appreciate y’all but please be respectful and mindful of us being here. Have a nice night.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith-Schuster will be a free agent heading into the offseason, but whether or not the Steelers decide to keep him is still unknown. He finished the 2020 NFL season with a team-high 97 receptions for 831 yards and nine touchdowns.

He drew some ire from fans during the Steelers’ losing streak earlier in the season after dancing on the logos of opposing teams. Smith-Schuster’s TikTok dances.