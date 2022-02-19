Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach amid racial discrimination lawsuit

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Brian Flores as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.

Flores was fired by the Miami Dolphins at the end of the 2021 season after the team missed the playoffs. He was the coach for the Dolphins for three seasons before joining the Steelers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.”

Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams earlier this month alleging racial discrimination in his interviews and hiring processes and claiming Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross tried to pay him to lose games.

In the lawsuit, Flores alleged the New York Giants told third parties they were hiring Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach. Flores pointed to a text message exchange with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who appeared to think he was texting Daboll and not Flores about getting the job. Flores had yet to actually interview.

RYAN CLARK ON STEELERS QB MASON RUDOLPH: ‘IT’S NOT GOOD’

In the lawsuit, Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told him he would be paid $100,000 for every loss during his first season in order for the team to tank and get a higher draft pick. Flores also alleged Ross pressured him to recruit a top unnamed quarterback to join the team. When he refused, Flores says he was cast as the “angry Black man” who was difficult to work with.

He said the alleged incidents with the Dolphins led to his ouster.

Flores also alleged he wasn’t given a fair shot at interviewing for the Denver Broncos head coaching position in 2019 before eventually being hired as the Dolphins’ head coach. He said John Elway, who is an executive in the Broncos’ front office, showed up disheveled and hungover for the interview.

All parties have denied the allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL hired former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for its defense against the suit.