Steelers great Jerome Bettis helps charity after alleged burglar steals gifts for kids in need

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis came through for Family Resources, a charity that works with child abuse victims after the organization had about $1,900 worth of gifts reportedly stolen from its headquarters in Pittsburgh.

As of Tuesday morning, there were toys, coats, and clothes missing for approximately 400 victims of child abuse, according to TMZ Sports.

In his effort to help the organization, Bettis auctioned off gifts and signed memorabilia on his Twitter account in exchange for donations for Family Resources. TMZ Sports noted that Bettis — nicknamed “The Bus” during his career — has raised $2,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. Bettis is also giving away signed Steelers jerseys to help raise money for the kids.

Current Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt is expected to make a donation to the charity as well, according to a representative from Family Resources.

“We can’t let the Grinch steal Christmas,” Bettis tweeted out on Tuesday.

Bettis, the eighth leading rusher in NFL history, had a career that spanned 13 years. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the 10th overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft, and he played with the franchise for three years before joining the Steelers in 1996.

Bettis piled up 13,662 yards with 91 touchdowns over his Hall of Fame career.