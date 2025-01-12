Steelers’ George Pickens makes stunning remark after playoff loss vs Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday night in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 28-14.

The Steelers came alive in the third quarter with two Russell Wilson touchdown passes to make the game interesting as Ravens running back Derrick Henry ran all over the Pittsburgh defense. Outside those two touchdowns, the Steelers couldn’t generate any offense.

Baltimore outgained Pittsburgh 464 yards to 280, with each team having nine drives in the game.

George Pickens, the Steelers wide receiver who has been very outspoken about his team’s performances in recent weeks, had one more jab for the offense.

“Yeah, I’ve seen signs of growth, for sure,” Pickens said when asked about the offense, via Pro Football Talk. “From past – first year I’ve been here, just way more growth, for sure.”

But did that make him optimistic for the future?

“Uh, nah,” he said.

He didn’t elaborate on the comments. He led the team with five catches for 87 yards and caught one of Wilson’s touchdown passes.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin put the blame on his shoulders. The loss made it six straight in the postseason.

“I’m just assessing what transpired tonight,” Tomlin said. “As I told you guys earlier in the week, those are my bags, not this collective’s bags. And so my energy is on that group in there and what they were willing to give and the journey that we’ve been on this year, and certainly it came to a disappointing end tonight.”