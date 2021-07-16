Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins will “require dental work” after police say he sustained “substantial” injuries from an alleged assault involving his wife who is facing a domestic violence charge as a result.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is facing a felony charge of battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm after she was arrested on July 3 for allegedly punching Haskins in the mouth inside the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas.

According to the police report obtained by KTNV, Haskins’ injuries were described as “substantial in nature.” Police found a piece of a tooth in the bedroom and the report noted that he would require stitches for a split lip and that he “would most certainly require dental work to repair his teeth.”

The former Washington quarterback told police that the altercation began after his wife became upset that he left for a nightclub with friends without waiting for the entire group. According to the report, the couple was celebrating their recent marriage with some friends in Las Vegas.

He added that the argument was verbal and he had no recollection of being hit in the mouth, despite his obvious injuries.

Gondrezick-Haskins told police in a separate interview that Haskins had gotten into a fight with his friend earlier in the night and that she had sustained injuries while attempting to break it up. According to the report, she did not know for sure what happened to Haskins but suggested that he had got into a fight.

Witnesses told police they overheard the couple arguing and that one person saw the pair “tussling.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed Haskins to a one-year contract earlier this year, told ESPN: “We are aware of the situation but will have no comment.”

Haskins has not publically commented on the alleged assault but he shared a post on Instagram earlier this week announcing his engagement. The images posted appeared to have been taken in Las Vegas, although it was not clear if it was from the same trip.