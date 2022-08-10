Steelers’ Diontae Johnson faces lawsuit after skipping out on youth football camp: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was hit with a lawsuit earlier this month for failing to appear at a youth football camp organized in his name, according to a report.

Johnson, who signed a two-year contract extension worth up to $36.71 million earlier this month, was accused by FlexWork Sports Management LLC in a lawsuit filed in federal court on Aug. 3 of failing to show up for a camp appearance at Cupples Stadium on May 22, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported, citing court documents.

According to the lawsuit, Johnson’s agent texted the event organizers 13 minutes before the start of the camp to say that the Pro Bowl wideout would arrive later in the day after his flight out of Florida had been canceled due to weather.

DOLPHINS, TEAM OWNER STEPHEN ROSS FACE DISCIPLINE AFTER NFL’S GAME INTEGRITY PROBE

Johnson eventually left the airport after not wanting to wait for his second flight, according to the filings.

Camp attendees reportedly paid of fee of $125, which included a “team photo” with Johnson and other additional take homes. The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages after claiming it refunded more than $36,000 and issued the same amount in future credits. The lawsuit also outlined additional losses related to operational costs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“As a result of Johnson’s breach, FlexWork has suffered and continues to suffer damages in an amount to be determined at trial, plus interest, costs, disbursement, and attorneys’ fees,” the filing read, via the Post-Gazette.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An agreement between Johnson and the company reportedly stated that he was to pay a $2,250 fee, plus expenses related to the event if he canceled after April 5.