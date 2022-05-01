Steelers’ Chase Claypool unconcerned about who QB1 will be: ‘We’re going to be pretty good’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

LAS VEGAS – Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool got a few new teammates over the course of the 2022 NFL Draft, including quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett, a standout at the University of Pittsburgh, will join a quarterback room that includes Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. The Steelers needed to move on after Ben Roethlisberger retired in the offseason after winning two Super Bowls for the franchise.

Claypool was in attendance for the Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas Saturday and told Fox News Digital no matter who wins the quarterback competition, the Steelers will be in good shape.

“It makes for a great competition between those three. Those guys want to come out on top. No matter who it is, we’re going to be pretty good,” the third-year Steeler said.

Claypool agreed it may be unusual without Roethlisberger in the locker room. Roethlisberger played for the Steelers 18 seasons.

“For sure. You know, he brings that veteran leadership. So, I’m going to adjust, and the other guys are going to step up,” Claypool told Fox News Digital.

Getting back to the playoffs is going to be a top goal for Pittsburgh this season no matter who is throwing the football.

Claypool said it’s going to take everyone to step up.

“Obviously, our defense has held it down as much as they could. I think the offense has to help them out more this year. We got a lot of offensive weapons, so it’s looking good.”

Claypool has become a rising star for the Steelers since he was taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In 15 games last season, he had 59 catches for 860 yards and two touchdowns.