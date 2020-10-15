Steelers' Cameron Heyward indifferent about Baker Mayfield rib injury

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is looking to do more than just handout the Clevelands Browns second loss of the season when the two teams meet on Sunday.

While addressing the media on Wednesday, Heyward was asked if knowing a quarterback is injured influences his performance in any way — a reference to Baker Mayfield who suffered a rib injury in last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

“I’m not a doctor,” he said plainly. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you that I know how bruised up he is … at the end of the day, I’m just trying to inflict good punishment.”

He said it was the job of a defensive lineman to make sure the quarterback feels pressure.

“You want to make sure he’s thinking about the rush,” he said. “All those other things, his injuries, so be it. We play a physical game.”

Mayfield said Wednesday before practice that he’s still confident that he will be the starter going into Week 6, despite still feeling a little banged up.

“Yeah, kind of the whole right side — everything is intertwined right there,” he said. “I’m lucky with the way that I landed that it was not directly on my shoulder — kind of rolled a little bit. Obviously, could have been a lot worse.”

The Steelers are looking to maintain their perfect start while the Browns are looking to keep making history with their best start in 26 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.