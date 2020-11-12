Steelers' Cameron Heyward has a message for critics as Pittsburgh remains undefeated

The Pittsburgh Steelers, off to their best start in franchise history, remain the only undefeated team in the NFL going into Week 10 but there are some who question just how deserving they are of that feat.

Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward addressed the “haters” during a press conference after Wednesday’s practice.

“They hate us ‘cuz (sic) they ain’t us,” Heyward put it simply. “We don’t really care what’s going on outside of here. We’ve got to focus on us.”

“If it doesn’t look pretty, who cares? We’re 8-0. It’s our job to keep stepping us week in and week out, and we hold ourselves to a higher standard than what everybody else thinks.”

The Steelers’ perfect record could be in danger this week after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, prompting four more players, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, to be added to the reserve/COVID list the following day.

Each player will be isolated for five days and will only be allowed to return to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for training after testing negative, meaning the earliest they can return would be Saturday – just one day before the Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Heyward doesn’t seem concerned about that or what the critics have to say.

“For all the guys looking and saying ‘it’s got to look like this’, one thing I can say is, the Super Bowl winner hasn’t been determined. We’re gonna keep working. Our job is to make the playoffs, and then to win the Super Bowl. So I’m gonna leave it at that.”