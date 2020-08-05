Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger talks comeback season: 'I just want to win Lombardis'

Big Ben is back.

Steelers fans had little to celebrate last season after veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sustained a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh finished the year with an unimpressive 8-8 record.

Since then, Roethlisberger has been slowly grinding away during the offseason to prepare himself for the season ahead and despite some nerves, he’s ready to dominate.

“I knew it hurt. I knew I had some options. I just didn’t feel like I was done playing football,” Roethlisberger told reporters during a conference call Tuesday. “I really felt like I wanted to come back. I was excited about this team. I just don’t feel like I am done playing football. If it was a thought, it wasn’t a long one.”

He continued: “I think any athlete, any competitor, will tell you they want to go out on their own terms. It doesn’t happen all the time, we don’t always get lucky. Whether that’s trades, cuts, injuries, whatever that is. I think that if I felt that I was closer to the end, it might have been more of a decision for me to think longer about coming back or not. But I didn’t feel that I was close to that yet. I’m not saying I’ve got 10 years left in me, but I definitely feel like I’ve got some really good years left in me.”

How many years does Roethlisberger have left? Well, enough to win more than one Super Bowl he says.

“I just want to win Lombardis. And I say that with a plural on the end.”

The Steelers shared a video of the 38-year-old quarterback practicing on Monday and it’s safe to say he hasn’t missed a beat.