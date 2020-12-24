Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger on criticism: 'When you play like poo, you should get talked about like that'

The Pittsburgh Steelers went from being the best team in football to facing questions about whether it is going to be able to get through the grueling playoffs next month.

The Steelers started with 11 consecutive wins, the best-ever start in franchise history. Pittsburgh has since lost three straight games with their possible stranglehold in the division in question with two weeks remaining.

Ben Roethlisberger took the blame for the Steelers’ struggles.

“I don’t blame them,” he said of the criticism Wednesday. “When you play like poo, you should get talked about like that. I need to play better. If I’m not giving them a reason to talk good, then I’m giving them a reason to talk bad. That’s all on me. I need to play better.”

STEELERS’ JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER WILL STOP DANCING ON OPPOSING TEAMS’ LOGOS

The veteran quarterback has only completed a little over 50% of his passes the last two weeks of the season. Pittsburgh hasn’t scored more than 20 points in four weeks, the last time coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 22.

Roethlisberger has 3,462 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has also taken a lot of criticism. He’s gone viral on TikTok several times this season for dancing on the logos of opposing teams at midfield. Since the recent spate of losses, he was taking some heat, as well.

The young receiver said Wednesday he will stop doing his dance routine before games.

“For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I’m going to stop dancing on the logos,” Smith-Schuster said.