Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger breaks record for most games played with franchise

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is in a class of his own.

On Sunday against the Houston Texans, Roethlisberger broke Hall of Fame center Mike Webster’s franchise record by making his 221st appearance for the Steelers.

“I am so thankful to be in the black and gold 17 years later,” Roethlisberger said, according to the team’s website. “Almost half my life, I’ve been here giving Steelers fans everything I have. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I wouldn’t want to do it for any other team or any other fans.

“I’ve been blessed to be around a lot of great football players and talent and teammates. I did take a lot of beating early on. A lot of that was my fault. God made me a bigger man than most quarterbacks, so I think I can take it and I’m just enjoying playing this game.”

Roethlisberger made his debut for the Steelers on Sept. 19, 2004, in a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

In 16 years, he has won two Super Bowls with the franchise. In 2005, Roethlisberger helped the Steelers become the first sixth-seed to win the Super Bowl, in a victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Three years later, Roethlisberger connected with Santonio Holmes for the game-winning score against the Arizona Cardinals, and the Steelers became the first franchise in NFL history to win six Super Bowl titles.

Entering Sunday’s game, Roethlisberger was seventh all-time in passing yards and eighth in touchdown passes, and he is a sure bet to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he retires.