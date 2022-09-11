Steelers believe TJ Watt suffered devastating injury vs Bengals: report

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers fear that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, defensive end T.J. Watt, has a torn pectoral after their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watt will be scheduled to undergo scans on Monday to confirm if their fear is a reality, says ESPN.

Watt ran off the field late in the game with his left side looking limp. As the TV camera panned close to Watt, it appears that he knew immediately that he tore his pec, pointing to it as he reached the sideline.