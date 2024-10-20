Steelers add security measures for Trump’s attendance at game against Aaron Rodgers’ Jets

With former President Trump planning to attend the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game Sunday night, the team has made security upgrades. Trump will be there to watch Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson make his first start for the team against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

The Steelers released a statement Saturday announcing new security protocols and warning fans about potential delays.

“With former President Trump expected to attend Sunday night’s game as a guest of an individual suite holder, we are working with Secret Service and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all our fans,” the statement said. “As always, we will work to make the fan experience the same as it always is for every Steelers home game at Acrisure Stadium.

“We encourage fans to arrive early to the parking lots and to the gates so that they can enjoy our pregame experience and our celebrations throughout the game that will honor the 50th anniversary of our Super Bowl IX team.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trump is in western Pennsylvania this weekend and will attend the game after holding a rally in the nearby town of Latrobe Saturday. Trump was joined by former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell at the rally. They are also expected to accompany Trump to the game Sunday night.

FANS BOO TIM WALZ AS HE LEAVES MICHIGAN-MINNESOTA GAME: ‘GET OUT OF HERE!’

The Steelers are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the team’s 1974 Super Bowl season.

Trump last attended a big football game Sept. 28 at the University of Georgia to watch the Bulldogs take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. His presence at the game was met with chants of “USA!”

Butler, Pennsylvania, was the site of the first of two assassination attempts on Trump’s life this year. The Secret Service has faced heavy criticism after both.

A bipartisan panel made up of former senior law enforcement and government officials this week condemned the Secret Service’s handling of Trump’s July 13 rally in Butler.

“The Secret Service as an agency requires fundamental reform to carry out its mission,” the panel wrote in a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “Without that reform, the Independent Review Panel believes another Butler can and will happen again.”

A new Fox News survey of Pennsylvania voters finds Harris narrowly ahead of Trump by two points (50-48%) among registered voters, while the race is tied at 49% each among likely voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s most loyal followers include men, Whites without a college degree, independents and rural voters. He has nearly doubled his lead among men and the small group of independents since July.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.