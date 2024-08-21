Staten Island Little League World Series coach calls out Aaron Judge for not meeting his team in Williamsport

With the Little League World Series underway, plenty of kids are living out their dreams.

Dozens of Little League players between the ages of 11-13 are in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, fighting to become the top team in the world.

Seven years ago, Major League Baseball decided to play a game in Williamsport during the Little League World Series, and this year’s Little League Classic was between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.

After both teams arrived, their star players met with and greeted numerous Little Leaguers, making their day by signing balls and jerseys and posing for photos.

However, Bob Laterza, the manager of the South Shore Little League team in Staten Island, representing the Metro region, isn’t happy with Aaron Judge, who, Laterza says, didn’t meet with his team.

Laterza told SI Live his team was promised a meet-and-greet with the Yankees at International Grove, but Judge and others were absent.

Laterza did say his team met with other players, including reigning Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, later on.

But Laterza took issue with Judge not meeting with his team and not acknowledging it during the Classic. The Staten Island team had seats behind home plate, which were roughly 25 feet from home plate.

“How about turning around or wave to New York and the kids that think you’re a hero?” Laterza said. “They are the ones who pay your salary.

“They were disappointed,” he added. “Maybe he’ll want to make up for it and come and see them.”

Judge is the face of baseball and was, by far, the biggest attraction in Williamsport, meeting with players. He also took a bus to fields with one of the teams.

“Just to get a chance to share that moment with them, talk to them, sign a couple of autographs. I think if you ask both teams, we all enjoyed that experience,” Judge said of the experience.

The Yankees have often invited the Metro team from the Little League World Series to a game of theirs. Laterza says if that happens, his team will reciprocate with the same energy Judge apparently gave.

“After we win this thing, they ain’t taking pictures with us either. Only Aaron Boone and the guys who showed up,” he said.

