Stars’ Mason Marchment hits ref with stick during playoff win vs Jets

Dallas Stars winger Mason Marchment raised eyebrows on Sunday with a move toward an NHL referee during the team’s Stanley Cup playoffs victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

Marchment was on the receiving end of a stiff hit near the blue line from Jets center Mark Scheifele in the second period and received no call. He got up from the ice, said something to referee Graham Skilliter and then hit him in the shins with his stick.

No penalty was called on Marchment, and he may not get one at all. Sportsnet reported that Marchment is unlikely to receive any discipline. The report also said that any decision to call an abuse of officials violation had to be made on the ice.

The Stars won the game, 5-2, over the Jets in Game 3 and took a 2-1 series lead. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists in the win.

Marchment had 22 goals during the regular season. He has not scored since Game 5 in the first round against the Colorado Avalanche.

Alexander Petrovic’s goal was the most controversial. He scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to give Dallas the lead over Winnipeg. However, a lengthy review was needed to see whether Petrovic kicked the puck into the net.

The officials ruled that Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck propelled the puck into his own net.

“I don’t think (the game) got away from us. We were right there in the game,” Jets star Kyle Connor said. “One deciding goal that may or may not be a goal and we are right there in the game.”

