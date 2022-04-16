Star WR doesn’t want Baker Mayfield coming to Panthers

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baker Mayfield was linked to the Carolina Panthers on Friday, but one wide receiver doesn’t seem on board with the idea.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the Panthers were the “most likely spot” for the Browns to trade Mayfield.

Panthers receiver Robby Anderson seems to have seen the news and took to social media to express his disapproval.

Carolina fan Instagram account “Panthers Way” aggregated the quote, and Anderson commented on it: “Nooooo,” USA Today Panthers Wirefirst noticed.

While Anderson could just be trolling fans, as the New York Post pointed out, he clearly didn’t mind being noticed.

Another fan account, “panthersna1on”, caught wind of the receiver’s comment and noted that Anderson didn’t want Mayfield in Carolina. Anderson replied: “Facts.”

The 28-year-old receiver was the Panthers’ second-leading receiver last season, catching 53 balls for 519 yards and five touchdowns.