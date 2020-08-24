Stanley Cup Playoffs: Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders face off in Round 2

The Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Islanders will meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1987 on Monday night in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Islanders, considered the underdogs of the Eastern Conference, came close to sweeping the Washington Capitals in Round 1, going 3-0 to start the series. After only holding off for one more game, the Islanders won Game 5 (4-0) to advance to Round 2.

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS: DALLAS STARS, COLORADO AVALANCHE FACE OFF IN ROUND 2

“I think (the Islanders have) played as well as any team in our bubble here in Toronto,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. “They’ve found their game very quickly. They play with purpose, structure and identity. They have some skill up front, too. They have three lines that can score. They’re really a good hockey team.”

The Islanders won all three of their regular season games against the Flyers but Philadelphia has had a strong postseason, going 3-0 in the qualifying round robin games and winning the series over the Montreal Canadiens in six games.

“It’s obviously a team that’s playing really good hockey right now. They earned that No. 1 spot in the play-in round and had a pretty good series,” Islanders forward Anders Lee said. “Another tough matchup for us, another tough task at hand.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NHL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

WHAT TO KNOW

WHEN:

Game 1: Aug. 24, 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Aug. 26, 3 p.m. ET

Game 3: Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: Aug. 29, 12 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Aug. 31, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Sept. 2, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Sept. 3, TBD

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

WHO’S MISSING? (via NHL.com)

FLYERS

Scratched: Andy Andreoff, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Morgan Frost, Oskar Lindblom, Mark Friedman, Shayne Gostisbehere, Andy Welinski, Egor Zamula, Alex Lyon, Kirill Ustimenko

ISLANDERS

Scratched: Michael Dal Colle, Ross Johnston, Otto Koivula, Tom Kuhnhackl, Andrew Ladd, Sebastian Aho, Johnny Boychuk, Noah Dobson, Thomas Hickey, Christopher Gibson

The Associated Press contributed to this report.