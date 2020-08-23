Stanley Cup Playoffs: Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche face off in Round 2

The NHL is wasting no time as the Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday night.

This will be the fifth playoff meeting for both teams with each winning two series a piece.

The Avalanche dominated in their series against the Coyotes after outscoring Arizona 22-8. Forward Nathan MacKinnon has played a huge role in Colorado’s success, having registered 13 points (four goals and nine assists) this postseason to lead the NHL.

But the Stars will present a huge challenge for the Avalanche who seemed to breeze right past the underdogs.

Dallas overcame a three-point deficit in Game 6 to beat the Calgary Flames 7-3 to win the series and advance to Round 2.

The Stars will have to avoid giving up goals early on if they hope to beat the Avalanche who are coming off fresh from a high scoring series. According to NHL.com Dallas has allowed the first goal seven times in nine games and are 3-4 in those games and has been outscored 11-5 in the first period this postseason.

WHAT TO KNOW

WHEN:

Game 1: Stars 5, Avalanche 3

Game 2: Aug. 24, 9:45 p.m. ET

Game 3: Aug. 26, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Aug. 28, 10 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Aug. 30, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Aug. 31, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Sept. 2, TBD

WHERE: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

WHO’S MISSING? (via NHL.com)

AVALANCHE

Scratched: Mark Barberio, Shane Bowers, Bowen Byram, Kevin Connauton, Sheldon Dries, Michael Hutchinson, Tyson Jost, Anton Lindholm, Logan O’Connor, Conor Timmins, T.J. Tynan

Unfit to play: Vladislav Namestnikov, Colin Wilson

STARS

Scratched: Nick Caamano, Ty Dellandrea, Justin Dowling, Joel Kiviranta, Jason Robertson, Gavin Bayreuther, Joel Hanley, Thomas Harley, Landon Bow, Jake Oettinger

Unfit to play: Stephen Johns, Ben Bishop