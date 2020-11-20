Stanley Cup champion Braden Holtby struggles to get across US-Canada border due to tortoise issues

Stanley Cup champion Braden Holtby may have signed with a new team across the border to the north but a snag with his pet tortoises is keeping him in the U.S. for now.

Holtby, who signed with the Vancouver Canucks in the offseason, is apparently having trouble getting into Canada because of his pet tortoises, according to his wife, Brandi.

Brandi Holtby tweeted Wednesday asking whether anyone had any connections with Federal Fish and Wildlife who could help get export papers for the couple’s pet tortoises.

“Hey Twitter, does anyone have any sweet connections with Federal Fish and Wildlife that could push some export papers along in order to get two happy tortoises across the border? We miss our boys!” she wrote along with Canadian flag and tortoise emojis.

When asked whether the papers had already been submitted, Brandi Holtby said she didn’t know if they needed an export permit, which is where the snag was hit.

“No, we didn’t know we needed an export permit (we did do the import permit for the Canadian side) so now Braden is stuck at the border with two tortoises,” she wrote.

She added Thursday that apparently a resolution had been struck and that government officials were working to help Holtby and her tortoises.

Braden Holtby will be playing in his first season away from the Washington Capitals in 2020-21. Last season, he allowed a 3.11 goals against average and 1,243 saves in 48 games in the shortened season.