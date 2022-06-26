Stanley Cup 2022: Lightning’s Pat Maroon breaks stick on Avalanche’s Josh Manson’s skate, fans seek penalty

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NHL fans watching Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning wondered where the penalty call was on Pat Maroon after a goal.

As Artturi Lehkonen put the Avalanche up 2-1 in the second period, Maroon was frustrated a penalty wasn’t called on Colorado defenseman Josh Manson. Maroon then took his issues out on Manson with a blatant slash that broke his stick.

Officials continued the game with no penalty on Maroon and it upset those who tuned into the game.

Colorado had a one-goal lead after Lehkonen’s eighth of the postseason. It came on assists from Manson and Nathan MacKinnon and gave the Avalanche some hope to close out the series on the road.

MacKinnon scored the equalizer 1:54 into the second period on assists from Gabriel Landeskog and Bo Byram. It was MacKinnon’s 13th of the season.

Tampa Bay got on the board first with a goal from Steven Stamkos 3:48 into the game. Stamkos scored his 11th goal thanks to a bouncing puck that was in front of Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

With the second period over, Tampa Bay was hanging on by a thread.

The Lightning have won the last two Stanley Cup titles but their run was on life support going into the third.