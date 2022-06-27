Stanley Cup 2022: Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri fires back at critics following title

website maker

Colorado Avalanche star Nazem Kadri made a major difference for the team in the pursuit of their third Stanley Cup championship and wrapped up his first title on Sunday.

Kadri came back onto the ice during the series against the Tampa Bay Lightning after being out for 18 days for an injury he suffered in the Western Conference final against the Edmonton Oilers. He delivered the Game 4 game-winner to put Colorado up 3-1 in the series.

On Sunday, he was able to skate with Lord Stanley’s Cup above his head. He had a message for his critics following the celebration in an interview with Hockey Night in Canada.

“For everyone that thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my a–,” Kadri said, via The Toronto Star.

He added: “It is what I worked my whole life for pretty much, so to be in this position … means the world to me. You work your whole life for this, and now it is here, so, incredible feeling.”

The Avalanche acquired Kadri in a 2019 trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs and has been a major part of Colorado’s success over the last two seasons.

In 2020-21, Kadri was suspended for eight games for a hit in the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk. He would not return for the playoffs as the Avalanche were eliminated.

He then came under fire over a collision with Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington in this year’s playoffs. Colorado would win the series before he was injured on a hit by Oilers star Evander Kane.

After undergoing thumb surgery, Kadri would play a huge role in the team’s Stanley Cup title.