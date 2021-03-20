Stanford's Tara VanDerveer eviscerates NCAA over issues before tournament: 'I feel betrayed'

Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer blasted the NCAA hours after the organization touted its installment of a new weight room for the players at the women’s tournament.

The NCAA was under fire for failing to provide equal amenities for its women’s basketball players at the San Antonio tournament bubble. The organization responded earlier Saturday with pictures across social media showing what they had accomplished after the uproar.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

VanDerveer issued a blistering statement against the NCAA.

“A lot of what we’ve all seen this week is evidence of blatant sexism. This is purposeful and hurtful. I feel betrayed by the NCAA,” she said in a statement. “I call on University Presidents and Conference Commissioners to demand accountability. Who made these decisions and why?

“Women athletes and coaches are done waiting, not just for upgrades of a weight room but for equity in every facet of life. Seeing men’s health valued at a higher level than that of women, as evidenced by different testing protocols at both tournaments, is disheartening,” she said rehashing what UConn coach Geno Auriemma about women’s players getting daily antigen tests while men are using PCR tests.

SOUTH CAROLINA’S DAWN STALEY BLASTS NCAA AFTER ORGANIZATION’S APOLOGY OVER SEVERAL ISSUES

“This cannot continue to be business as usual. There are necessary changes that need to be made.

“With the obvious disparity between the women’s and men’s tournaments, the message that is being sent to our female athletes, and women across the world, is that you are not valued at the same level as your male counterparts. This is wrong and unacceptable.

“So much effort from so many people has gone into making this tournament happen. If it’s worth doing it all, it is worth doing it right. Let’s fix this once and for all.”

VanDerveer is a legendary basketball coach who has gotten the Cardinal back to the NCAA Tournament to play the No. 16 seed Utah Valley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NCAA admitted to dropping the ball when it came to the disparity in amenities.