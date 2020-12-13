Stanford's Fran Belibi throws down one-handed slam vs. Cal

Stanford forward Fran Belibi showcased her hops Sunday night in a game against Cal.

In the Pac-12 Conference matchup, Belibi stole the ball away from her Golden Bears opponents and took the ball coast-to-coast for a wide-open dunk.

The dunk put Stanford up 41-15 in the second quarter of the game.

Stanford is the No. 1 team in the nation, according to the latest Associated Top 25 women’s basketball poll, and Belibi is just one dynamic part of the Cardinal team.

She came into the game averaging 9.7 points and 5 rebounds per game.

The sophomore from Centennial, Colo., was an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention member during her freshman season. She averaged 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 rebounds per game but the season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She helped Team USA win the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and she was a Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year.

Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer has had this team ready to face any challenges this season. Stanford has started the season 3-0 with victories over Cal Poly, UNLV and Washington this season.

The team has already had four games canceled or postponed.

They are scheduled to play Pacific on Tuesday.