Stanford women’s soccer star dead at 22, the school announced

Stanford women’s soccer star Katie Meyer died, the school announced on Wednesday.

Meyer, who turned 22 in January, was a senior majoring in international relations with a minor in history. The school mentioned an on-campus death at a residence on Tuesday but did not release a name until the family was made aware.

There is no cause of death at this time.

Stanford says that it has a counseling staff on-site at her residence hall, and they’ve been working with the student-athletes as well. Meyer has one older sister and one younger sister.

“Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world,” Stanford vice provost for student affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole and director of athletics Bernard Muir said in a letter to the community.

“Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said ‘changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome’ to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women’s soccer program and to women’s sports in general. Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2019. Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community.”

Meyer’s most memorable moment came back in 2019 when she saved a penalty kick during the NCAA women’s soccer championship. After making the save, Meyer had a celebration for the ages that surfaced all over social media.

Stanford and North Carolina were tied 0-0 at the end of regulation and through both overtime periods. Meyer saved the first penalty attempt by the Tar Heels and later made a second save when it was tied 4-4 apiece. Kiara Pickett scored on the very next kick to give Stanford the 5-4 victory over North Carolina and the program’s third title.