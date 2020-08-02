St. Louis Cardinals expect more positive coronavirus tests amid team outbreak, reports say

The coronavirus outbreak in the St. Louis Cardinals organization has gone from bad to worse.

Six players have already tested positive — two on Friday and four on Saturday. According to multiple reports, the Cardinals expect to receive more positive coronavirus tests, and ESPN reported that the latest round of coronavirus tests from the Cardinals are “not good;” the results of those should arrive Sunday night.

The Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers’ weekend series was postponed due to the outbreak, and St. Louis was supposed to begin a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The Miami Marlins’ outbreak raised alarm throughout the sport last week when four players tested positive for the coronavirus. As the week progressed, 17 players and coaches had reportedly contracted the virus. MLB put its season on pause because of the outbreak.

The Phillies, who were playing the Marlins last weekend, had two staffers test positive for the virus, forcing their series against the Blue Jays to be postponed. The Phillies also had a series against the New York Yankees postponed earlier this week.

MLB released a statement on the Marlins last Monday.

“The health and safety protocols were designed with a challenging circumstance like the one facing the Marlins in mind. The response outlined in the joint MLB-MLBPA Operations Manual was triggered immediately upon learning of the cluster of positive cases, including contact tracing and the quarantining and testing of all of the identified close contacts. The Marlins’ personnel who tested positive remain in isolation and are receiving care,” MLB said.

The statement continued: “In over 6,400 tests conducted since Friday, July 24th, there have been no new positives of on-field personnel from any of the other 29 Clubs. This outcome is in line with encouraging overall data since the June 27th start of testing. Through last Thursday, July 23rd, 99 of the 32,640 samples – 0.3 percent — had been positive.

“The difficult circumstances of one Club reinforce the vital need to be diligent with the protocols in all ways, both on and off the field,” the league added. “We will continue to bolster our protocols and make any necessary adjustments. The realities of the virus still loom large, and we must operate with that in mind every day. We are confident that Clubs and players will act appropriately, for themselves and for others, and the data provides reason to believe that the protocols can work effectively.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.