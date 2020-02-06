St. Louis BattleHawks: What to know about this XFL team

The St. Louis BattleHawks is one of the eight XFL teams set to play in the rebooted league beginning on Feb. 8.

The St. Louis BattleHawks will play home games at The Dome at America’s Center – formerly called the Edward Jones Dome — which was the home of the St. Louis Rams before they moved to Los Angeles.

Kurt Hunzeker is the president of the BattleHawks. He was previously the vice president of marketing strategy and research for Minor League Baseball.

Jonathan Hayes in the general manager and the head coach for St. Louis. He was formerly the tight ends coach for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003 to 2018 before jumping to the XFL.

Here some BattleHawks players you may know.

JORDAN TA’AMU: Jordan Ta’Amu is one of the youngest players in the XFL. He was named the starting quarterback for Ole Miss and turned pro. He was on the Houston Texans’ roster during training camp in 2019 but didn’t make the roster.

NICK FITZGERALD: Nick Fitzgerald played quarterback for Mississippi State and had a couple of solid seasons with the Bulldogs before he tried to take his shot at the NFL. He was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad before he was let go.

MATT JONES: Matt Jones is former NFL running back who will try to take the XFL by storm. He had a solid rookie season with the Washington Redskins in 2015 but could never replicate the season. He had been with the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles before jumping to the XFL.

CHRISTINE MICHAEL: Christine Michael is another former NFL running back who found himself on the BattleHawks. Michael was a Super Bowl champion and had 1,089 rushing yards among five teams. He had his most successful stints with the Seattle Seahawks. But he failed to stick with an NFL team.

WILL HILL: Will Hill was a former NFL defensive back. He played with the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens but had struggles with drugs and the law. However, in December 2014 he revealed he had been working on himself and made changes to his personal life. He returned to football in 2017 with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and then in 2019 with the Alliance of American Football’s Orlando Apollos.

MARQUETTE KING: Marquette King was one of the most recognizable punters in the NFL when he was with the Oakland Raiders. The one-time second-team All-Pro selection led the NFL in punting yards in 2014. He played with the Raiders from 2012 to 2017 and had a cup of coffee with the Denver Broncos in 2018. He returns to football with the Battlehawks.

Here’s the Battlehawks schedule for the 2020 season.

Week 1: @ Dallas Renegades

Week 2: @ Houston Roughnecks

Week 3: vs. New York Guardians

Week 4: vs. Seattle Dragons

Week 5: @ DC Defenders

Week 6: @ Tampa Bay Vipers

Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Wildcats

Week 8: @ New York Guardians

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Vipers

Week 10: vs. DC Defenders