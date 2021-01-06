Sports world reacts to US Capitol stormed by protesters: 'This is a shameful day for our country'

Athletes, coaches, and fans reacted to the mob of protestors outside of the US Capitol over the certification of Electoral College votes all across social media.

The protest of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory erupted into violence, lawmakers were evacuated and barricaded and law enforcement to restore order.

Many of the athletes voiced their opinions during the protests that occurred in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. And they continued to share their thoughts on social media on Wednesday when protesters reportedly smashed glass doors and authorities drew their weapons at one door.

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade tweeted out: “Black people get pulled over and don’t make it out alive. We can’t sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t jog without being killed. We can’t walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this???”

Charles Woodson, who is expected to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, shared a picture on Twitter of rioters inside of the Capitol building and wrote, “Anybody remember when disrespecting the flag was a hot topic.”

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy added: “If you are an American and aren’t embarrassed by the domestic terrorism taking place at the Capitol there is something wrong with you. This is a shameful day for our country.”

Here is some more reaction from other former and current athletes, coaches, and sports media members:

