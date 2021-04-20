Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all charges in George Floyd death

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a panel of jurors announced on Tuesday.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. It took the jury approximately 10 hours and 20 minutes to come to a decision. After the verdict was announced, the city erupted in elation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin held his knee against his upper body for nine minutes and 29 seconds, as a handcuffed Floyd repeatedly said that he could not breathe.

DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL VERDICT: EX-MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICER FOUND GUILTY ON ALL CHARGES IN GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH

Athletes across the country tuned in and responded to the news after months of protesting and calls for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Director Michele Roberts released a joint statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“George Floyd’s murder was a flash point for how we look at race and justice in our country, and we are pleased that justice appears to have been served,” the statement read. “But we also recognize that there is much work to be done and the National Basketball Association and the National Basketball Players Association, together with our newly-formed Social Justice Coalition, will redouble our efforts to advocate for meaningful change in the areas of criminal justice and policing.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves also put out a statement saying that the team is “hopeful that today’s decision will serve as a step forward, but it does not ease the physical and emotional pain that continues in an environment where systemic racism exists.”

Here is more sports reaction to the news of Chauvin being found guilty.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.