Sports radio legend takes swipe at male voters after Trump’s election victory

Sports radio legend Mike Francesa weighed in on the presidential election result in which Fox News projected former President Donald Trump to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

Francesa took a swipe at the male electorate while criticizing Trump’s trust in the election results following false claims of fraud in 2020.

“There is part of this country, and I think a very big part of the male population that votes is not yet ready to have the face of this nation be a female. And it’s pretty obvious, he lost to Biden,” Francesa said on the “Mike Francesa Podcast.”

“And, if you noticed last night, all of a sudden, as soon as he took the lead, there were no accusations about any (fraud). It’s amazing how secure the election became as soon as the numbers went the right way.”

Francesa said history will show he lost fair and square to President Biden and defeated Harris and Hillary Clinton.

Trump wrapped up the election victory following the call for Pennsylvania and Wisconsin early Wednesday. Fox News projected Trump would win Michigan and Alaska later in the day to add to his victory.

Trump also carried Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, a Maine district and three Nebraska districts.

The president-elect has more than 72.6 million votes, and Harris has 67.9 million votes as of Thursday morning.

