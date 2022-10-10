Sports radio legend Chris Russo unleashes epic tirade on Mets’ collapse, Buck Showalter, analytics

The New York Mets bowed out of the MLB postseason on Sunday night with a shutout loss to the San Diego Padres, ending what could’ve been a dream season for them after finishing with 101 wins.

The Mets were 43-26 in the second half of the season and even with more than 100 wins under their belt, they narrowly lost to the National League East division crown to the Atlanta Braves. In the end, the Braves got the bye into the National League Division Series, and the Mets were sent home.

On Monday, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo gave a classic rant on the latest Mets debacle harking back to the days he was with Mike Francesa on New York City’s WFAN Radio.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina caught the rant and shared part of “Mad Dog’s Daily Bite” on social media.

Russo said the Mets shouldn’t have even been in the situation they were in over the weekend in which they had to defeat a dangerous team like the Padres in a three-game series.

“You blow a scenario like the Mets did there’s no such thing as ‘tough series, but you had a big year.’ Nonsense. Nonsense,” Russo said. “You don’t have big years when you flame out with a week to go in the season and then flame out in the wild-card round. There’s no such thing.

“… I care about the Mets who should’ve never have been in this situation to begin with, playing in a wild-card round against a dangerous opponent in San Diego whose got big players.”

MAX SCHERZER REACTS TO METS’ ELIMINATION: ‘IT’S A KICK IN THE B—S’

Russo took issue with Mets manager Buck Showalter asking for umpires to check Joe Musgrove for sticky substances. Russo said Showalter made the Mets look “rinky dink” when he asked for the check.

“And then Buck in the sixth inning with the team getting smoked decides he’s gonna have Alfonso Marquez go to the mound and basically make Musgrove take his clothes off to see if there’s ointments in the wrong places. I mean you gotta be kidding me.

Russo then assailed ESPN’s broadcast using analytics, which may have been the reason why Showalter wanted Marquez to check Musgrove in the first place.

“And I don’t care what the spin rate says,” Russo said. “And by the way, ESPN, can we stop with the analytics? I don’t care about every line drive that’s 100 mph off the bat. Enough with the analytics. Let us watch the ball game. I know when the ball is hit hard. I don’t need you to give me the speed or the exit velocity. I don’t need it. Or what the revolution is with the spin rate.

“Oh my God, you think Walter Johnson care about the spin rate? How about (Babe) Ruth? (Joe) DiMaggio. I mean come on. … Let me watch the ball game!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York will have to go back to the drawing board for the next season.