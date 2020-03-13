Sports in the time of coronavirus: What is on TV as leagues suspend their seasons over outbreak

It will be at least 30 days before the NBA, NHL and MLS return and at least two weeks before MLB decides to begin the 2020 season.

The PGA Tour went on hiatus at the last minute, tennis was put on hold and even the XFL canceled the rest of its regular season.

NEVADA SPORTSBOOKS BRACE FOR AN INDEFINITE TIME WITHOUT SPORTS

Will there be any sports to watch on television aside from the normal afternoon re-runs of “Friends” or the news to get the average person inside their own head about the coronavirus?

It appears there will be.

UFC president Dana White said the organization’s events are still going on despite the rest of the world shutting down. The fight promotion has a few events planned over the next few weeks, which could keep fans entertained as the outbreak comes and goes.

“I talked to the president and the vice president about this, and they’re taking this very serious,” White said in a statement Thursday. “They’re saying, ‘Be cautious, be careful, but live your life and stop panicking.’ Everybody is panicking, and instead of panicking, we’re actually getting out there and working with doctors and health officials and the government to figure out how to keep the sport safe and continue to put on events.”

NBA SAYS VIRUS HIATUS WILL LIKELY LAST ‘AT LEAST’ A MONTH

He added that some of the next UFC events were shuffled to be hosted at different venues. UFC Brasilia on Saturday will take place at Nilson Nelson Gymnasium in front of staff only. UFC’s March 21 event in London will go on and UFC on ESPN 8 set for March 28 will take place at the APEX facility in Las Vegas.

After UFC on ESPN 8, the next event isn’t until April 11.

Bellator 241 is also set to take place Friday in Connecticut without fans.

Fans will be treated to some live sports as the outbreak ensues. Here is a guide for all the sporting events that are still scheduled to take place through the end of March.

**

PGA TOUR CANCELS PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP, OTHER EVENTS AMID CORONAVIRUS FEARS

MARCH 13

– UFC Fight Night 170: The event is taking place in Brasilia, Brazil. It starts at 6 p.m. ET. It can be watched on ESPN Plus.

– Bellator 241: The event is taking place in Uncasville, Conn. IT starts at 7 p.m. ET. It can be watched on DAZN.

MARCH 14

– The National Rugby League announced it will go ahead with its first round of play and that the second round will be played without fans. The matches can be streamed online.

MARCH 15

– Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500: The NASCAR race is set to take place in Atlanta without fans. It starts at 2 p.m. ET. It can be watched on FOX.

– Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: The IndyCar season begins Sunday with its first race taking place in St. Petersburg, Fla. The race will be held without fans. It starts around 2 p.m. ET. It can be watched on NBC Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MOTORSPORTS UPDATES

MARCH 21

– UFC Fight Night 171: The event is taking place in London. It starts at 4 p.m. ET. It can be watched on ESPN Plus.

MARCH 22

– Dixie Vodka 400: The event is taking place in Homestead, Fla., without fans. It starts at 2 p.m. ET. It can be watched on FOX.

MARCH 28

– UFC on ESPN 8: The event is taking place at the APEX facility in Las Vegas. It starts at 7 p.m. ET. It can be watched on ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

MARCH 29

– O’Reilly Auto Parts 500: The event is taking place in Fort Worth, Texas. It starts at 2 p.m. ET. It can be watched on Fox Sports 1.