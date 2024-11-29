Sports columnist claims ‘cisgender women’ are the ‘real threat’ in SJSU trans controversy

San Jose State University’s women’s volleyball team is in the Mountain West final after their semifinal opponent, Boise State, forfeited its semifinal match.

It was the third time the Lady Broncos forfeited against the Spartans this season, also having forfeited their two regular-season matches.

The forfeits have come amid SJSU rostering transgender player Blaire Fleming, who has become one of the conference’s top players.

Those against transgender athletes in biological girls sports have cited unfair advantages for said athletes and those teams. However, a columnist for USA Today called those who refuse to play trans athletes the “real threat.”

“For all the shrieking there is about transgender women athletes, it’s the cisgender women pushing the forfeits who cost their fellow athletes opportunities to play and saddled their teams with losses,” Nancy Armour posted in a column headlined “Opinion: Ruling in San Jose State volleyball case reveals farce of transgender hysteria.”

“It’s those women, not the San Jose State player, who are the real threat.”

While her X account is private, Armour still received lots of flak for her take online.

“Is your brain really this broken,” Clay Travis posted.

“Women standing up for WOMEN isn’t hysteria @USATODAY it’s courageous and about time,” wrote another user.

Added another, “Nancy Armour is a misogynist and hates women. I’m proud of my alma meter (sic) for not backing down even though it ends their season. All of the women of Boise State’s program should hold their heads high. I hope my daughter grows up to have your courage.”

Boise State, Wyoming, Utah State and Nevada were among the conference teams to cancel games against the Spartans as a result of Fleming’s presence on the team. They were aware the forfeiture would result in a loss on their records, which ultimately helped SJSU secure its high seed.

Earlier this week, federal Judge Kato Crews in Colorado, appointed by President Biden in January, denied a motion for injunctive relief in a lawsuit by college volleyball players against the conference in efforts to have Fleming not play in the tournament and their forfeit losses rescinded.

A dozen women jointly filed the suit against the Mountain West and its commissioner, alleging violations of Title IX and their First Amendment rights. Among the women are SJSU co-volleyball captain Brooke Slusser and two former Spartans as well as athletes from other Mountain West schools .

