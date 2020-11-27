Special education teacher wins $125G in FOX Bet Super 6, plans to give back to local church

South Carolina native Josh Fulmer won the FOX Bet Super 6 jackpot, taking home $125,000 for making all the right predictions in last Sunday’s NFL matchups.

“I definitely am going to give some of the money back to my local church, the home church I grew up in and got married in,” Fulmer told “Fox & Friends.”

Fulmer, a special education teacher, was one of eight FOX Bet Super 6 winners to make all the right picks in last Sunday’s NFL matchups of the 1.3 million people who entered. Fulmer wants to share the money with his family and “people in need.”

“Definitely going to set aside some money for my daughters for later on in life. Definitely plan on giving my family a really nice Christmas card, if you know what I mean.”

“I made my picks earlier in the week. Saturday before the Sunday games. Things weren’t working for me in the past so I decided to do the opposite for some of these games — move some of the margins around, so, it just worked out for me this week,” Fulman said

“I was over at my grandparents’, found out I was 3 for 3 and then within the next 20-30 minutes, found out I was 5 for 5 and it really got real then. Definitely glued to the TV watching that Packers and Colts game. Called a couple of my buddies. You know we were over at my grandparents’ house, so, we were all just sitting around watching it together. It was really a fun time,” he said.