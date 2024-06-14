Sparks rookie Cameron Brink gushes about relationship with boyfriend

Cameron Brink is among the electric rookies who have taken the WNBA by storm this season.

As of Thursday, the Los Angeles Sparks forward is fourth in the league in points per game (8.1) and third in rebounds per game (5.8) among the rookie class. Brink has also wowed the audience with some of her pregame outfits as she’s walked into her games.

Brink is among the most-followed WNBA players in the league with over 1 million on Instagram alone and counting. But she’s not navigating the waters of newfound attention from a brand-new audience alone.

She and her boyfriend, Ben Felter, celebrated their three-year dating anniversary earlier this year. Felter was a part of Stanford’s men’s rowing team. Brink gushed about Felter in a recent interview and credited him with opening her up to new experiences, including the arts.

“My boyfriend has turned me into a huge art lover,” Brink told People magazine. “I love pottery and watercolor, even though I’m terrible.… It’s really lovely to just sit down and work your brain in a different way for a little bit.

“I take pride in doing my own hair and makeup a lot. I love to do my own makeup. I think for me, it is obviously fun to get glam, but it’s very meditative to just go throughout the process.”

The former Stanford women’s basketball star has played in 12 games for the Sparks this season. She’s averaging 23.7 minutes per game.

Los Angeles is 4-8 so far this season.

