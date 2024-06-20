Sparks’ Cameron Brink diagnosed with torn ACL, team says

The Los Angeles Sparks announced that No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink suffered a torn left ACL during Tuesday night’s game against the Connecticut Sun.

The Sparks said additional details will be provided at a later date, but a torn ACL in any sport usually means the end of a season due to the long recovery period.

It’s an awful break for Brink, the Stanford product who went one pick after the Indiana Fever took Caitlin Clark No. 1 overall.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brink has started all 15 games of the WNBA season for the Sparks, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks to begin her pro career.

Brink was also set to represent the United States for the 3×3 team for the Paris Olympics, making this injury even more unfortunate.

SPARKS ROOKIE CAMERON BRINK BELIEVES ‘YOUNGER WHITE PLAYERS’ IN WNBA HAVE ‘PRIVILEGE’

The injury occurred on a transition offense play, where Brink caught a pass at the top of the key in the first quarter against the Sun and drove to the basket. But, as she went to pick up her left-handed dribble, she collapsed to the floor awkwardly and was in immediate pain.

Brink had help from her Sparks teammates to get up, but she couldn’t put weight on her left leg, as she limped toward the bench. She was helped by staff members right away, leaning on them as she made her way back to the locker room.

Video replay showed that Brink’s left leg gave out when she planted with anticipation of contact from a Sun defender.

But the defender wasn’t the one causing the injury, which led to speculation that the injury could be something serious.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately for Brink and the Sparks, it is a serious injury that should keep her sidelined for the rest of her rookie season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.