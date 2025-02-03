Spain’s Jenni Hermoso denies consensual kiss from ex-soccer president after World Cup win in testimony

World Cup champion Jenni Hermoso of Spain was in court on Monday to testify at the trial of Luis Rubiales, the ex-Spain soccer president who controversially kissed her during the 2023 Cup celebration.

During her testimony, Hermoso denied Rubiales’ claim that the kiss, which caused worldwide outrage, was consensual.

“I felt disrespected,” Hermoso said in Madrid’s High Court. “I think it was a moment that stained one of the happiest days of my life.”

Hermoso added that she “didn’t hear or understand anything” from Rubiales when asked if he had asked to kiss her.

“The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth,” she said.

Rubiales, 47, is being accused of sexual assault and trying to coerce Hermoso, as well as others, to support him publicly.

He has denied the charges against him, claiming the kiss was consensual and occurred in a “moment of jubilation.”

He argues that Hermoso “lifted me up” as a celebratory gesture and he asked her for “a little kiss.” Rubiales claims she said yes.

Prosecutors, Hermoso and the country’s players’ association are asking the judge to issue a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence, as well as a 50,000 euros payment for damages and a ban from ever working as a sports official again.

Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of his charges, per court officials.

Former Spain women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda, former sports director of Spain’s men’s national team Albert Luque, and the soccer federation’s former head of marketing, Rubén Rivera, are also on trial for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to defend Rubiales publicly after the incident.

Rubiales was pressured out of his post as Spain’s soccer president in 2023, resigning while being banned by FIFA for three years despite an initial press conference where he reiterated that he wouldn’t be stepping down. Rubiales said in that speech that he was a victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”

Since the incident, Hermoso says she has had trouble escaping the spotlight, especially in Mexico where she plays for her club team in between her duties for her country.

“I have not been able to really live freely,” she said in her testimony.

In her seven World Cup matches, Hermoso tallied three goals and two assists to aid her team’s efforts in winning the trophy.

