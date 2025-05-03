Sovereignty wins 2025 Kentucky Derby

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sovereignty took home the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville.

It was a wet day at Churchill Downs, as fans filled the stands with ponchos in the rain.

Journalism was the morningline favorite at 3-1.

Saturday marked the return of Bob Baffert at the Run of the Roses after missing each of the previous three races due to a suspension from 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit’s failed a drug test (the horse died that December).

According to The Courier- Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, all the horses who ran the race are descendants of the famed racehorse Secretariat.

Secretariat sired more than 660 registered foals during the horse’s life. He won the Derby with a time of 1:59.40, a record that’s yet to be beaten.

