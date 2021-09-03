South Florida handed odd penalty on kickoff against NC State

South Florida received an odd penalty on Thursday during its loss against North Carolina State.

The Bulls kicked off to the Wolfpack to start the second half of the contest. North Carolina State was able to run the ball back but South Florida was called for an equipment penalty on the kickoff. Two of the team’s players were wearing the same jersey number.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

South Florida wide receiver Omarion Dollison and safety Christian Williams are both listed as No. 4 on the roster, and both players appeared to be on the field at the same time during the play. Both players are sophomores for the Bulls. Dollison is from Columbia, S.C., and Williams is from Daphne, Ala.

PERSON, KNIGHT, DEFENSE HELP NC STATE ROLL PAST USF 45-0

The penalty was just one part of a long night for South Florida.

North Carolina State’s Ricky Person Jr. scored three touchdowns in the first half and was one of two Wolfpack players to run for more than 100 yards in a 45-0 shellacking.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was North Carolina State’s first season-opening shutout in 17 years. He had 105 rushing yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns and added three catches for 43 yards and another touchdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.