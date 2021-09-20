South Carolina’s Shane Beamer gives straightforward analysis of Georgia’s defense

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer was animated in his response to how the Georgia defensive line was able to control the game on Saturday night in the Gamecocks’ 40-13 loss.

Beamer, who’s in his first year as South Carolina coach, was asked about what Georgia was doing to make things difficult for the South Carolina offense. The No.2-ranked Bulldogs allowed 296 yards of total offense, including just 82 rushing yards, during the win.

Beamer was pretty blunt in his response.

“They got like 105-star football players on their defense. They have a defensive lineman that weighs 340 pounds and runs better than everybody on this call. They’ve got five-star defensive backs. They’re big and physical and fast. Other than that they’re really frickin’ good,” he said.

“That’s why they have the top defense in the country. They’re hard to run the football on. There wasn’t some magical scheme they came out with tonight. They got five-star recruits everywhere and they play really physical.”

Georgia is already one of the best defenses in the nation after having won their first three games of the 2021 season. South Carolina’s 13 points was the most any opponent had put up on Georgia so far. The Bulldogs allowed Clemson to score three points and UAB to score seven.

The Bulldogs are third in the nation in points allowed with a total of 23. The team is also third in yards allowed per game with 216.7.