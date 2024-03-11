South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso shoves LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson sparking skirmish in wild end to SEC title game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The SEC Women’s Basketball Championship was already going to be a heated contest between the rivals South Carolina Gamecocks and LSU Tigers, but things went overboard during the game Sunday.

Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso and Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson got into a skirmish in the fourth quarter after MiLaysia Fulwiley stole the ball from Johnson, who was later called for a foul.

With the clock stopped, Johnson pushed away South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins after the sophomore forward began to celebrate in her face.

Cardoso came over and shoved Johnson to the floor, which sparked pushing and shoving between players as coaches began to break them up. At least one person came over the scorers’ table and onto the court to get into the brouhaha before getting whisked away by security.

The incident caused a 19-minute delay in the game with the undefeated Gamecocks leading 73-66.

Cardoso, who was the hero of the semifinal game for South Carolina, was ejected from the game. Both benches were ejected from the game as well. The game ended with 5-on-5 basketball.

Cardoso will likely have to miss South Carolina’s first game of the NCAA tournament because she was ejected for fighting.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley apologized to the basketball community.

“You know, when you’re playing in championship games like this in our league, things get heated,” she told ESPN after the game. “No bad intentions. Their emotions got so far ahead of them that, sometimes these things happen. I want to apologize for us playing a part in that.”

South Carolina won the game, 79-72. It’s the eighth SEC Tournament Championship win for the Gamecocks in the last 10 seasons. Fulwiley led the team with 24 points.

