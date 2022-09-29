South Carolina’s Dawn Staley defends canceling BYU series over unfounded racial slur allegation

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley took a stand when a BYU fan was accused of hurling a racial slur against a Duke women’s volleyball player late last month.

The Gamecocks canceled a two-game series against the BYU women’s team in retaliation for the alleged slur. However, BYU found no evidence the volleyball player was subjected to racial slurs.

Staley on Wednesday defended the decision to remove the games from this and next year’s schedule. She told reporters since Duke stood by Rachel Robinson, she was going to stand by her decision.

“I exchanged information with BYU and Duke, and I still came to the same conclusion,” she said via the Greenville News. “We’re just going to have to agree to disagree in this instance. Did [Richardson]) come out and say that she apologized for hearing something wrong? … That’s her story, and that’s what she’s sticking with. Until she comes out and says that — and I’ll be the first to apologize and say I’m wrong — but that has yet to come out, so that’s what I’m sticking with.”

BYU completed its investigation into the slur claim and released its findings on Sept. 9.

Staley released a statement, too.

“I continue to stand by my position. After my personal research, I made a decision for the well-being of my team. I regret that my university, my athletics director Ray Tanner and others got drawn into the criticism of a choice that I made,” she said.

South Carolina will enter the 2022-2023 season as the defending national champions.