South Carolina women’s basketball team catches flak for skipping national anthem at Final Four

South Carolina‘s Dawn Staley has the Gamecocks on the precipice of a women’s basketball national championship but the team was catching some flak for Friday night’s outing.

The Gamecocks were not on the court for the national anthem before their tip-off against Louisville. Cardinals players stood at one side of the court with their arms intertwined.

Staley’s team has stayed in the locker room during the anthem or protested in some form since the middle of the 2020-21 college basketball season. She told Andscape at the time that’s players were sitting during the national anthem in almost every game that season to “bring awareness to racial injustice in our country.”

“If opposing teams choose to play the anthem during the time we’re in the locker room, then we choose to stay in the locker room,” she said.

Staley added: “I love our country, too. I don’t like what our country has come to, or what our country has been, but I’d like to think that there are people in our country that’s going to lead us more in a unified way than a divisive way, and I’m here for that.”

According to Insider, most teams have stayed in the locker room as well until Louisville came out.

Some Cardinals players were wearing Adidas-branded shirts with a message on the back: “No person in the United States, shall on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

Ahead of the national championship game, South Carolina and UConn were both on the floor for the anthem.

South Carolina would go onto defeat UConn for their second-ever national title.